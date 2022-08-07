Two handloom clusters proposed in East Godavari
Expo inaugurated to mark National Handloom Day
East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday said that two handloom clusters have been proposed to be set up in the district to give a fillip to the handloom sector.
Addressing a gathering of officials during the National Handloom Day celebrations here, Ms. Madhavilatha said the government had entered into an agreement with the Amazon group for online marketing of handloom products in Andhra Pradesh.
Five senior handloom weavers were felicitated during the celebrations.
The Collector inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Netha Bazaar in the city.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.