Two handloom clusters proposed in East Godavari

Expo inaugurated to mark National Handloom Day

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday said that two handloom clusters have been proposed to be set up in the district to give a fillip to the handloom sector.

Addressing a gathering of officials during the National Handloom Day celebrations here, Ms. Madhavilatha said the government had entered into an agreement with the Amazon group for online marketing of handloom products in Andhra Pradesh.

Five senior handloom weavers were felicitated during the celebrations.

The Collector inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Netha Bazaar in the city.