Two gold medals for A. P. at national archery championship

January 08, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTPC Cherukuri Lenin-Volga Memorial National Archery Championships kickstarted at V.R. Siddhartha College of Engineering in Vijayawada on Sunday

Tharun Boda

Archers competing at the 13th Mini (Under-14) and 5th Kid (Under-9) NTPC Cherukuri Lenin- Volga Memorial National Archery Championship held in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The 13th Mini (Under-14) and 5th Kid (Under-9) NTPC Cherukuri Lenin-Volga Memorial National Archery Championships kickstarted at V.R. Siddhartha College of Engineering in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Scores of young archers from all the states and union territories are taking part in the championship tournament.

Siddhartha Academy Honorary Secretary Paladugu Lakshman Rao, along with tournament Director H. indal and Organising Secretary Cherukuri Satyanarayana declared the championships open.

Two archers from Andhra Pradesh bagged gold medals in two individual compound events as per the medal tally.

Magapu Suhas clinched the first rank with 675 points in the double 50 metres (boys) category while Madala Surya Hamsini scored 692 points and topped the double 50 metres (girls).

The championships will conclude on January 16. The championships are organised by the Archery Association of India, Andhra Pradesh Archery Association and Cherukuri Volga Archery Association.

