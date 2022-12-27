HamberMenu
Two girls suffer critical burns as helium gas balloon explodes in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The duo, aged 6 and 12, are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada

December 27, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a freak accident, two girls who were playing on the terrace of a building suffered severe burn injuries when a helium balloon erected at a low height exploded at Agiripalli village on Tuesday.

The girls, identified as Mallika, 12, and Malini, 6, suffered critical burns in the mishap and are battling for life.

According to sources, some people had erected the large helium balloon at a building of a private firm at Agiripalli in Eluru district. The balloon, which was erected close to the chimney of a nearby restaurant, exploded after steam began emanating from the chimney.

Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent B. Sowbagya Lakshmi said that Malini suffered 65% burns while Mallika suffered 50% burns. Both are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

“A team of expert doctors visited the two girls and are monitoring their treatment. The condition of the girls is stated to be critical,” the Superintendent said.

The Agiripalli police have registered a case and have taken up an investigation into the incident.

