Two girls injured in helium balloon blast near Vijayawada continue to be critical; restaurant owner booked for negligence

December 27, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The girls were playing on the terrace of a building when the balloon went off, inflicting severe burn injuries on the duo

Tharun Boda

The two girls who suffered grievous injuries in a helium balloon explosion at Agiripalli village in Eluru district near Vijayawada continued to be in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The victims, Sk. Maalin, 12, and her friend Parasa Mallika, 6, who suffered 50% and 65% burns respectively, were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada following the accident which occurred on Monday afternoon.

The Agiripalli police said a woman named Sk. Alia of Agiripalli visited the Saptagiri Grameena Bank on Monday afternoon along with her daughter Maalin and her friend Mallika.

“When Alia was inside the bank, the two children went up to the bank’s terrace to play. Unbeknownst to them, a large helium balloon that was installed close to the roof of the building exploded after it was exposed to heat emanating from a chimney of the nearby SS Restaurant,” Agiripalli Sub-Inspector N. Chanti Babu told The Hindu.

GGH Superintendent B. Sowbhagyalakshmi told reporters on Tuesday that an expert team of doctors is attending to Mallika and Maalin at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by Sk. Alia, the Agiripalli police booked a case against the owner of SS Restaurant for negligence. Mr. Chanti Babu said that the role of the persons who installed the balloon and others involved is also being investigated.

The balloon, installed as an advertisement for a political party, was reportedly floating close to the ground.

