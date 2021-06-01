Andhra Pradesh

Two girls found dead on Godavari River bank in Rajamahendravaram

The dead bodies of two unknown girls have been found lying on the bank of river Godavari on Tuesday morning in the Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district. The duo appears to be twins and above 20-year-old.

Rajamahendravaram city Circle Inspector (One Town) R. Govinda Raju told The Hindu; “The two girls have been found dead on the bank of river Godavari at the sand reach point in the city on Tuesday morning. The details and identity of the girls are yet to be ascertained”.

“It is suspected to be a suicide bid by the girls. The dead bodies have been sent to District Government Hospital for post-mortem. No one has claimed the dead bodies”, added CI Mr. Govinda Rao. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.


