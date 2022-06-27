Two girls drown in Godavari

Two girls drowned in the Godavari at Madduru Lanka near Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as K. Lakshmi Prasanna and S. Rajeswari of Purushottapalli village of Nidadavolu mandal in East Godavari district.

The mishap occurred when four persons, including the two girls, aged above 20, went to see the barrage at Dowleswaram and entered the waters.

Kovvuru Rural SI Sateesh said that the bodies were handed over to the family members on Sunday after a post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.