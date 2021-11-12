Andhra Pradesh

Two girl students of Ideal College injured in police lathicharge

Students of Ideal College of Arts and Science staging a dharna at the Collectorate in Kakinada on Friday.  

Two girl students of Ideal College of Arts and Science were injured as the police resorted to lathicharge at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The students of the aided college, led by the SFI, were staging a dharna at the Collectorate in protest against the college management surrendering the teaching staff to the government. The students pursuing Intermediate, UG and PG courses participated in the dharna.

When the protesters allegedly attempted to enter the Collectorate, the police resorted to lathicharge. The two girls, who suffered minor injuries, were immediately admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city.

An official in the casualty ward of the hospital said the injured students were being treated by orthopaedic doctors.

The college management recently surrendered the services of 13 government teachers and chose to run the institution on its own.

Meanwhile, the college management recruited new staff to ensure that the academic activity was not affected. In the evening, district officials, including District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu, held talks with the college management.


