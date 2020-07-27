Two gates of A.P. Secretariat building closed down

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2020 23:30 IST

Vastu issues are said to be the reason

The vastu problems seem to be disturbing the political bosses at the Secretariat. The north and south gates of the Secretariat were closed down on Monday, apparently due to vastu issues. The gates were removed and walls were constructed in those places.

The gates were erected during the TDP regime. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababau Naidu was reportedly unhappy with the vastu of the transitional headquarters complex and changes were made to the buildings with addition of new gates on the advices of experts.

Advertising

Advertising

A 12-foot-wide gate to the north of the complex between the fourth and fifth blocks was erected. The Chief Minister’s entry gate was also changed.

Mr. Naidu reportedly used the first gate when operations at the Secretariat began in October 2016. Later, he began using the gate-2 which was meant for the public and officials and the gate-1 was closed down.

The interiors of the Chief Minister’s office block were also dismantled a year ago apparently for it did not comply with the vastu requirements.

In 2019, the chambers of then Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam was shifted from south-east direction to another place for the same reason. As part of the move, a new chamber was built close to the existing chambers. Likewise, one of the entry doors to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chamber was also closed down. Also, the walls of the protocol room and visitors’ room were demolished.