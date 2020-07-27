Two gates of A.P. Secretariat building closed down

The vastu problems seem to be disturbing the political bosses at the Secretariat. The north and south gates of the Secretariat were closed down on Monday, apparently due to vastu issues. The gates were removed and walls were constructed in those places.
The gates were erected during the TDP regime. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababau Naidu was reportedly unhappy with the vastu of the transitional headquarters complex and changes were made to the buildings with addition of new gates on the advices of experts.
A 12-foot-wide gate to the north of the complex between the fourth and fifth blocks was erected. The Chief Minister’s entry gate was also changed.
Mr. Naidu reportedly used the first gate when operations at the Secretariat began in October 2016. Later, he began using the gate-2 which was meant for the public and officials and the gate-1 was closed down.
The interiors of the Chief Minister’s office block were also dismantled a year ago apparently for it did not comply with the vastu requirements.
In 2019, the chambers of then Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam was shifted from south-east direction to another place for the same reason. As part of the move, a new chamber was built close to the existing chambers. Likewise, one of the entry doors to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chamber was also closed down. Also, the walls of the protocol room and visitors’ room were demolished.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath