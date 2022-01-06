Two from T.N. killed as car overturns

Two persons hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu died in a road accident at Doddikunta, near Penukonda, on National Highway No. 44 on Wednesday.

According to the Penukonda police, the accident occurred when the vehicle overturned and fell in an open space along the highway, when the driver tried to avoid runing over a dog that crossed the road. The deceased were identified as Vijay Kumar, 42, and Sekhar, 38, textile trraders, who were on their way from Salem to Adoni in Kurnool district on a business trip to buy clothes.

While Vijay Kumar, 42, and Sekhar died on the spot, their brother in law who was at the wheel came out unhurt. The car was badly mangled in the accident. The bodies have been sent to the Penukonda government hospital for post-mortem.

Man ‘ends life’

Meanwhile, in another incident, Venkata Siva Reddy, 35, allegedly consumed poison at Reddipalli village in Roddam mandal on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Penukonda Hospital but was declared brought dead. According to the Roddam police, he was accused in an SC/ST Atrocities Act case, but the cause for taking the extreme step was not known.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.