Two from T.N. arrested, 270 kg ganja seized

The Avanigadda police on Monday seized 270 kg ganja while two Tamil Nadu-based persons were crossing the Krishna district border to enter Guntur district to reach their destination of Tamil Nadu in a van.

The police led by Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Reddy seized the van, in which the accused were transporting the ganja that was procured from Visakhapatnam Agency.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramesh Reddy said that the accused have been identified as M. Krishnan, 25, and S. Mayan, 20, belonging to Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.

“The duo were caught during the regular check-up at the toll gate at Krishna-Guntur district border at Puligadda-Penumudi bridge on Monday. The ganja has been packed in 35 bags,” said Mr. Ramesh Reddy.

This was the third case of ganja seizure at the Krishna-Guntur district border in Diviseema in recent months as the national highway 216 connects the national highway to Tamil Nadu via Nellore.

The police also seized the van in which the ganja was being transported and the investigation is on to nab the kingpin of the trade in Visakhapatnam Agency. The police registered a case and the accused have been produced before a local court.