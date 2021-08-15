Two from State get President’s Police Medal

VIJAYAWADA

15 August 2021 01:43 IST

Two officers, N. Sudhakar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor and P. Seetaram, Commandant, Greyhounds, from the State have been selected for the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service.

Eleven other officers were selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 14 officers of different wings and cadres have been selected for the Police Medal (PM) for meritorious service.

The Centre announced the list of the officers selected for the awards on Saturday on the eve of Independence Day.

