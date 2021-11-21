Two from Odisha held, six bikes recovered

Visakhapatnam

21 November 2021 18:37 IST

The rural police arrested two persons at Munchingputtu, who were allegedly involved in two-wheeler thefts at various places in the Agency areas of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested were identified as P. Sushanth and G. Subala of Koraput district in Odisha.

According to Sub-Inspector of Munchingputtu Police Station, R. Santosh, the two accused would conduct recce of their ‘target areas’ on their motorcycles during the daytime and commit the thefts at night. The duo have committed offences at Paderu, Munchingputtu and Pedabayulu mandals. On Saturday, the duo was heading towards Munchingputtu, when they were intercepted by the police. The police found that they did not possess the records of the two-wheeler.

The police found that the bike was a stolen one. They recovered six bikes from the accused.

The accused reportedly confessed to the police, that seven more persons from Odisha were involved in the bike thefts. Further investigation is on.