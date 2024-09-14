Two pilgrims from Bengaluru killed, 5 hurt in a road mishap near Chittoor

Two persons were killed on the spot and five others critically injured when the car in which they were traveling overturned at Flyover Junction on the outskirts of Bangarupalem town, 30 km from here, on Saturday.

According to the police, seven pilgrims from Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural District were on their way for a darshan at Tirumala temple. They had started off early in the day and reached Bangarupalem around 8 a.m. While turning onto Aragonda Road the car, which was going at a high speed, overturned following a rear tyre burst.

The impact left two occupants — Rangaiah (56) and Lakshmi (35) — dead on the spot. Five others, including three women and an infant, sustained critical injuries. An ambulance was rushed to the site to shift the injured to the Chittoor Government Hospital. However, since the family members were particular that the injured be taken to Kolar Medical College Hospital in Karnataka, the police arranged a vehicle to Kolar. The deceased were shifted to the area hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

