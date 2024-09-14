GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two pilgrims from Bengaluru killed, 5 hurt in a road mishap near Chittoor

Pilgrims from Doddaballapura were going to Tirumala for a darshan

Updated - September 14, 2024 04:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Two persons were killed on the spot and five others critically injured when the car in which they were traveling overturned at Flyover Junction on the outskirts of Bangarupalem town, 30 km from here, on Saturday.

According to the police, seven pilgrims from Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural District were on their way for a darshan at Tirumala temple. They had started off early in the day and reached Bangarupalem around 8 a.m. While turning onto Aragonda Road the car, which was going at a high speed, overturned following a rear tyre burst.

The impact left two occupants — Rangaiah (56) and Lakshmi (35) — dead on the spot. Five others, including three women and an infant, sustained critical injuries. An ambulance was rushed to the site to shift the injured to the Chittoor Government Hospital. However, since the family members were particular that the injured be taken to Kolar Medical College Hospital in Karnataka, the police arranged a vehicle to Kolar. The deceased were shifted to the area hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Published - September 14, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.