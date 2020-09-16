Andhra Pradesh

Two found dead at Galeru Nagari canal

A man and a woman died by suicide at Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS Project) canal at Chinnadudyala village of Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The duo was identified as Karthik (28) and Kavitha (24), hailing from Nambulapulakunta and Marrikommadinne areas of Ananthapuram district. The deceased woman’s husband is employed in Kuwait, while Karthik was working as the local Village Revenue Assistant (VRA).

The two had reportedly developed affinity in the recent past. Police have registered a case and are learnt to be investigating in this angle. Those with suicidal tendency can contact 100 for counselling.

