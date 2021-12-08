Two foreign returnees test positive for COVID-19

Vizianagaram / Srikakulam

08 December 2021 00:08 IST

While one is from Ireland, the other is from South Africa

Even as the Omicron threat looms large, two foreign returnees testing positive for COVID-19 has put the district administrations of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in a state of alert.

Of the two persons, one has returned to Vizianagaram district from Ireland and the other to Srikakulam district from South Africa.

‘Nothing to worry’

Their samples have been collected for further tests.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer P. Ramana Kumari said there was no need to worry about the new variant.

“The samples of the person who returned from Ireland have been sent for genome sequencing and other tests. He has been directed to be under home quarantine till the test reports are received,” Dr. Ramana Kumari said.

“We have conducted tests for those who interacted with the foreign returnee, and all of them tested negative for the virus,” said said.

The person who returned from South Africa had reached Ummilada village of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district a couple of days ago.

As he tested positive for COVID-19, his samples had been sent for genome sequencing and other tests to identify if he had contracted the new variant.

The officials have urged all foreign returnees to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and be in home quarantine till further advice from the medical and health authorities.