Andhra Pradesh

Two foreign returnees test positive for COVID-19

Even as the Omicron threat looms large, two foreign returnees testing positive for COVID-19 has put the district administrations of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in a state of alert.

Of the two persons, one has returned to Vizianagaram district from Ireland and the other to Srikakulam district from South Africa.

‘Nothing to worry’

Their samples have been collected for further tests.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer P. Ramana Kumari said there was no need to worry about the new variant.

“The samples of the person who returned from Ireland have been sent for genome sequencing and other tests. He has been directed to be under home quarantine till the test reports are received,” Dr. Ramana Kumari said.

“We have conducted tests for those who interacted with the foreign returnee, and all of them tested negative for the virus,” said said.

The person who returned from South Africa had reached Ummilada village of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district a couple of days ago.

As he tested positive for COVID-19, his samples had been sent for genome sequencing and other tests to identify if he had contracted the new variant.

The officials have urged all foreign returnees to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and be in home quarantine till further advice from the medical and health authorities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 12:08:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-foreign-returnees-test-positive-for-covid-19/article37890271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY