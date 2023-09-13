ADVERTISEMENT

Two foreign patients undergo medical treatment in Guntur

September 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two patients, one from the United Kingdom and another from Netherlands travelled to the small city of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to seek treatment at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, the hospital informed through a statement on Wednesday.

One of them was a UK-based 24-year-old female patient (name not disclosed for the benefit of the patient) suffering with a 2mm small pituitary tumour which produced excess cortisol. She arrived at Guntur after being unable to find a suitable healthcare provider in the UK owing to the complexity of her condition and the need for an accurate diagnosis, said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Chief Managing Director of the hospital.

The other patient from Netherlands, a 54-year-old female patient, faced a similar ordeal with a 3 mm small pituitary tumour. Dr. Rao explained that the rarity and intricacy of their conditions leads to difficulties in diagnosis and treatment, even in countries with well-established healthcare systems.

He said that at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, the duo underwent transsphenoidal endoscopic surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery. The skilled surgical team at the hospital successfully removed the tumours.

The UK-based patient expressed that coming to India for her surgery was a significant decision, adding that the advanced facilities at Dr. Rao’s hospital gave her the confidence to do so. She said that her cortisol levels are stabilizing as she plans to return soon; the Netherlands-based patient also said that the medical team provided world-class care.

