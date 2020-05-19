Two fishermen habitations face inundation threat

Seawater swelling into the habitations near the Uppada beach near Kakinada in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

UPPADA (EAST GODAVARI)

19 May 2020 23:09 IST

Staff deployed to monitor situation, says RDO

Seawater has entered the two fisherfolk habitations -- Sooradapeta and Jagaraipeta -- located along the Uppada beach near Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

The water began entering the two habitations since Monday evening due to high tides under the influence of cyclone Amphan which is likely to make a landfall on the East Coast by Wednesday.

Surada Nageswara Rao of Uppada said: “Several hundreds of families are likely to be affected due to the high tides and entry of seawater into our houses. The water enters into our habitations as much of the geotube on the Uppada beachfront in recent years has broken as it did not withstand the erosion process.”

Mr. Nageswara Rao further said that a majority of the houses in these two habitations were huts.

Movement restricted

Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer G. Chinni Krishna said: “We have already stopped vehicular movement on the beach road, restricting the entry of any vehicle into Uppada village to avoid any untoward incident.”

Mr. Chinni Krishna further said that the police and revenue staff have been deployed to monitor the situation. The locals have also been asked to move out of the beachfront to the nearby school and other shelter homes.