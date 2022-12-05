Fisherman drowned, another missing after boat capsized near Polavaram spillway

December 05, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Three others who were on the same boat managed to swim to the shore and survived. 

T. Appala Naidu

One fisherman has drowned and another is missing after a traditional fishing boat capsized near a spillway at the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m on December 4 (Sunday). Three others who were on the same boat managed to swim to the shore and survived. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Surimilli Krishna Murthy (30) and Vatala Appala Swami of Polavaram area. Mr. Posi Babu, Mr. Veerababu and Mr. Simhachalam have managed to swim to the shore and survived.

Polavaram DSP K. Lathakumari told The Hindu on Monday, “The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is engaged in a search for the missing fisherman. The body of one fisherman was retrieved on Monday. The search is on for the second fisherman”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“All the gates have been closed down at the Polavaram irrigation project to prevent the washing away of the dead body,” said Ms. Lathakumari. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US