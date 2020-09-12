Two fishermen drown in Prakasam

ONGOLE

12 September 2020 22:34 IST

A 45-year-old man and his son drowned in the Kundhedu canal near Chinnaganjam in Prakasam district on Saturday.

The man, I. Jogaiah jumped into the canal in a frantic bid to save his son I. Ramcharan, who reportedly got trapped in the net put to catch fish. He too got trapped. After some time, fellow fishermen took them out of the canal. But the duo could not be saved, the police said.

