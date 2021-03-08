Two fire accidents in Anantapur, property gutted

The properties at two industrial units in different places in the district caught fire and were reduced to ashes on Saturday afternoon.
District Fire Officer Uppala Sarath Babu said that the first one happened at Kuderu at the waste material yard of the wind turbine manufacturer, Suzlon, at 1.45 p.m., reducing the entire stack of waste material to ashes despite two fire engines doing their best to put off the fire. The quantum of loss in monetary terms was not yet known, said the DFO.
The plastic parts and other material used in the wind power turbines threw up large columns of fire and dark smoke billowed for a long time, but once the fire engines arrived, the entire area was cordoned off to keep away all onlookers.
In the second incident, as many as 20 abandoned thatched residential houses, at Gudipalli Industrial Estate, of the workers associated with the SLAP, an ancillary of KIA Motors India Limited, were gutted. Mr. Sarath Babu said that there was no worker staying in them, hence no injury to anyone or personal property loss was reported.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath