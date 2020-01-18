Two feared drowned in Tungabhadra canal

Two persons were feared drowned in the Tungabhadra High Level Canal close to the Penna Ahobilam temple in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday afternoon.

According to Uravakonda sub-inspector K. Dharani Babu, the two were identified as Sai Krishna, 11, and his uncle Hanumanthu, 32, of Guntakal town.

They could not be traced till late in the night as the water flow was heavy in the canal.

After having darshan at Penna Ahobilam, both of them went to the canal where Sai Krishna slipped into the water. Hanumanthu tried to save the boy but he too got washed away in the strong current.

Search operations are on on either side of the canal.