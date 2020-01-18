Andhra Pradesh

Two feared drowned in Tungabhadra canal

more-in

Two persons were feared drowned in the Tungabhadra High Level Canal close to the Penna Ahobilam temple in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday afternoon.

According to Uravakonda sub-inspector K. Dharani Babu, the two were identified as Sai Krishna, 11, and his uncle Hanumanthu, 32, of Guntakal town.

They could not be traced till late in the night as the water flow was heavy in the canal.

After having darshan at Penna Ahobilam, both of them went to the canal where Sai Krishna slipped into the water. Hanumanthu tried to save the boy but he too got washed away in the strong current.

Search operations are on on either side of the canal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 9:03:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-feared-drowned-in-tungabhadra-canal/article30595346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY