Two fasting Anganwadi leaders shifted to hospital as their health condition deteriorates

January 20, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Tension mounts at the protest camp at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada as police mobilise additional forces

The Hindu Bureau

The hunger strike of Anganwadi workers and helpers reached the fourth day at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Two fasting Anganwadi leaders were shifted to hospital from their protest camp here on Saturday, as their health condition deteriorated.

“As the glucose levels of CITU-affiliated A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union State general secretary K. Subbaravamma and another CITU leader Gajalakshmi have fallen, the police shifted them to hospital forcibly,” said IFTU NTR district general secretary A. Ravi Chandra.

A team of doctors who examined the health condition of the 17 fasting Anganwadi leaders and workers, advised immediate medical treatment to the two.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers launched an indefinite fast on January 17, after a series of discussions with the government failed.

They are demanding an increase in their salaries, enhancement of pension benefits, and clearing of pending bills among others, and are critical of the government invoking ESMA against them and serving show-cause notices.

Meanwhile, tension mounted at the protest camp at Dharna Chowk, as police deployed additional forces and shifted the two leaders to hospital.

Anganwadi workers and helpers staged ‘rasta rokos’ at different places across the State protesting the ‘apathetic attitude’ of the government to their problems.

