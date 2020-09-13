Andhra Pradesh

Two farmersstruck deadby lightning

Lightning struck dead two tenant farmers in a paddy field at Kandrakota village in the limits of Peddapuram police station in East Godavari district on Sunday.

According to Peddapuram Sub-Inspector A. Balaji, the two farmers were identified as Vadrevu Babu Rao (55) and Kola Gummayya (45). The tenant farmers were engaged in the weeding activity in heavy rain when the incident occurred. The bodies were sent to Area Hospital in Peddapuram for post-mortem examination. A case was registered.

