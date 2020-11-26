Two farmers rescued from Rallavagu

Two farmers stranded in gushing waters were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Rallavagu in Renigunta mandal here on Thursday.
Braving thundershowers, three farmers had reportedly gone to their field downstream of Mallemadugu reservoir to check their agricultural motors early in the day. As the outflow increased, they got into the swirling waters. However, all of them scaled a tree to safety and waited for support. Though the issue came to the notice of the NDRF team, they could not venture into the water immediately and were waiting for the right time. Meanwhile, the district administration directed the irrigation officials to reduce the outflow to facilitate the rescue operation.
On coming to know of the incident, TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy rushed to the spot. Wearing a life jacket, he ventured into the water along with NDRF members and rescued two of the farmers. The status of the third is unknown. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh to the NDRF team for exhibiting daredevilry in rescuing the stranded farmers.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath