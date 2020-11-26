Two farmers rescued from Rallavagu

Two farmers stranded in gushing waters were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Rallavagu in Renigunta mandal here on Thursday.

Braving thundershowers, three farmers had reportedly gone to their field downstream of Mallemadugu reservoir to check their agricultural motors early in the day. As the outflow increased, they got into the swirling waters. However, all of them scaled a tree to safety and waited for support. Though the issue came to the notice of the NDRF team, they could not venture into the water immediately and were waiting for the right time. Meanwhile, the district administration directed the irrigation officials to reduce the outflow to facilitate the rescue operation.

On coming to know of the incident, TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy rushed to the spot. Wearing a life jacket, he ventured into the water along with NDRF members and rescued two of the farmers. The status of the third is unknown. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh to the NDRF team for exhibiting daredevilry in rescuing the stranded farmers.