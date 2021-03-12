Two fall off bike, die

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 March 2021 18:36 IST

They entered an under-construction road after failing to notice the caution board, say police

Two persons died when they reportedly fell from their two-wheeler in an under-construction road near SOS Junction under the Bheemili police station limits in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ram Babu (35) and Nookaraju (30), both residents of Kamma Veedhi in Vizianagaram.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the incident occurred when the duo were going to Visakhapatnam from Vizianagaram to attend Maha Sivaratri and take a holy dip at a beach.

Police said that double-road works were going on at many areas on the Bheemili -Vizag beach road.

The duo reportedly failed to notice the ‘Take diversion’ board at one stretch and entered the road which was still under construction.

Both were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.