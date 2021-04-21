Two fake police officers arrested

MACHILIPATNAM

21 April 2021 01:26 IST

Accused involved in 25 cases posing as ACB and Vigilance sleuths

Two fraudsters, who impersonated as police personnel and allegedly extorted money from many government officers, were arrested on Tuesday. The accused were involved in more than 25 cases each, said Krishna district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mallika Garg.

The accused were identified as Rachampalli Srinivasulu alias Mangali Srinu of Ananthapur district, and Nuteti Jaya Krishna. The modus operandi of the accused was to pose as police officers, threaten government officials with booking cases on charges of corruption and allegedly demand ransom from them, Ms. Garg said.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here, the ASP said Srinu and Jaya Krishna used to watch the news online in different districts on ACB traps and vigilance raids. Later, they used to call the officers over phone, introduce themselves as ACB and Vigilance and Enforcement officers and threaten to conduct raids and book cases against them.

The accused allegdly demanded huge amounts from the officers and promised to stop the raids. Srinu and Jaya Krishna resorted to several such instances in the last few years, Ms. Garg said.

“The accused were also involved in many chain snatching, thefts and other cases,” said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Reddy.