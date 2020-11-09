Two fake Aadhaar card issuing centres busted

Krishna SP M. Ravindranath Babu lookingat the seized fake Aadhaar and PAN cards at Machilipatnam on Monday.

MACHILIPATNAM

09 November 2020 23:38 IST

Seven arrested for making changes in Aadhaar cards fraudulently

The police have busted two fake Aadhaar card issuing centres in Gudivada and Tiruvuru of Krishna district and arrested seven persons in separate cases. They seized huge quantity of fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from the accused.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu told newsmen on Monday that on information that fake Aadhaar Cards were being prepared by a gang, police conducted raid on Satyasai Sharat Communications at Gowrishankarpuram in Gudivada town.

They arrested the internet centre owner Ch. Roopa Satyakumar and Aadhaar Cards resource person G. Sai Pahindra. The police seized 40 fake PAN cards, 20 Aadhaar Cards, 15 driving licenses, 15 voter ID cards and other material from their possession, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam.

In another case, the Nuzvid police raided on Sai mee-Seva Centre and arrested G. Kodanda Sai Krishna, Abdul Rehaman (Aadhaar Cards resource person in BSNL Office), R. Kishore, P. Ayyappa and Sk. Saheed.

“The accused were taking ₹5,000 for issuing Aadhaar cards by changing the date of birth, address and other particulars, as requested by the applicants,” Mr. Babu said.

Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu said that police identified more than 200 persons, who obtained fake Aadhaar Cards for availing themselves of various government schemes, who would be arrested soon.

The SP appreciated Gudivada Two Town CI Durga, SI Subramanyam, IT Core constable Ganesh, Special Branch officers and other staff for busting the rackets.