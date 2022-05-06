Two extremists of CPI-Maoist party arrested, five surrendered

Rajulapudi Srinivas May 06, 2022 15:44 IST

“Attracted to the new surrender policy being implemented by the State government, the Naxalites want to give up violence and join the main stream,” said Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy

Director General of Police Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy addressing a press conference at DGP office, Mangalagiri, on May 6. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

Two most wanted Naxalites of CPI-Maoist party were arrested and five more extremists of various cadres of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) surrendered before the police. “Attracted to the new surrender policy being implemented by the State government, the Naxalites want to give up violence and join the main stream,” said Director General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. The arrested were Korra Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh alias English Master, Area Commitee Member (ACM) of Pedabayalu-Korukonda area committee; and Seendri Jagan, party member of Galikonda Area Committee. “The surrendered extremists include, Kilo Raju alias Pedapadu Raju, party member Seendri Mohan alias Jambri of Galikonda Area Committee, Vanthala Bhaskar alias Jattu, party members of Galikonda Area Committee, Gemmili Kesu alias Pamurai Kesu and Vanthala Krishna, both militia members of the same committee,” the DGP said at a press conference in Vijayawada on May 6. Explaining the history of the Maoists, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, “Nageswara Rao was involved in about 100 cases in the last 20 years and was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head.” “Jagan was wanted in 39 cases, Kilo Raju was involved in 54 cases, Kesu and Krishna were wanted in 20 and 19 cases respectively. They were all natives of Alluri Sitharama Raju district,” the DGP added.



