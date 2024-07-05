ADVERTISEMENT

Two engineering students held in Idupulapaya for possession of ganja

Published - July 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KADAPA

Police arrest students based on complaint from engineering institute’s Student Welfare Team

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Two engineering students were arrested in Idupulapaya on Friday, July 5, for possessing ganja. The students pursuing third-year engineering reportedly got the contraband from two local vendors, Sekhar and Sudheer, in Kadapa city.

The students were arrested based on a complaint from the engineering institute’s Student Welfare Team and were caught with 4 grams of the contraband when they were frisked by the security sleuths.

Sources said that the students hailing from Galiveedu (Annamayya district) and Nellore had recently visited a village where they were introduced to the stuff. “We have booked the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have launched a manhunt for the two drug peddlers,” said RK Valley Police Station Sub-Inspector M. Ranga Rao.

