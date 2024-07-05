GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two engineering students held in Idupulapaya for possession of ganja

Police arrest students based on complaint from engineering institute’s Student Welfare Team

Published - July 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Two engineering students were arrested in Idupulapaya on Friday, July 5, for possessing ganja. The students pursuing third-year engineering reportedly got the contraband from two local vendors, Sekhar and Sudheer, in Kadapa city.

The students were arrested based on a complaint from the engineering institute’s Student Welfare Team and were caught with 4 grams of the contraband when they were frisked by the security sleuths.

Sources said that the students hailing from Galiveedu (Annamayya district) and Nellore had recently visited a village where they were introduced to the stuff. “We have booked the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have launched a manhunt for the two drug peddlers,” said RK Valley Police Station Sub-Inspector M. Ranga Rao.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / narcotics & drug trafficking / students / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.