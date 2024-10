Two engineering students drowned in a quarry pit filled with rain water, at Madalavarigudem village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

According to the villagers, four students went into the water in the pit dug by a stone quarry unit in the village. The deceased were identified as Prasad and Durga Prasad. The Gannavaram police visited the spot and registered a case.

