Two employees of liquor shop sacked

Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department have removed from service a shop supervisor and a salesman of a retail outlet at Sujatha Nagar under Pendurthy limits for illegal possession and transportation of 40 IML bottles from the stock, here on Wednesday.
According to officials, the two persons were caught by patrolling teams while they were transporting the liquor bottles on May 5, due to which the action has been initiated.
