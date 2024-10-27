Two elephant herds causing panic among people of Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh

Two elephant herds have been causing panic among people living in several mandals including Parvathipuram, Gummalakshmipuram, Kurupam, Bhamini and other areas of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. A few days ago 74 years old farmer Devabattula Yakobu was trampled to death in Pedda Bondapalli village of Parvatipuram mandal.

The incident made people move in their habitations and go for agriculture works in cashew, banana groves. Currently, one herd with seven elephants is moving in Dibbagudivalas and another one with four wild animals is moving in Jamiguda village of Bhamini mandal of the district.

District forest officer G.A.P. Prasuna asked people not to move very closely to the elephants while suggesting they inform the forest personnel immediately about their movements. The department has been tracking their movements to prevent further untoward incidents. According to sources, over 12 persons were trampled to death and ₹6 crore worth of crops was damaged by elephants in the last five years. Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra urged the government to find out a permanent solution for the problem. He handed over a ₹10 lakh cheque to the family members of Yakobu who lost his life recently in the attack of elephants. He has also requested for sending trained Kumki elephants which would control the wild elephants.

Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh State secretary Dantuluri Varma asked the government to find out a permanent solution by creating an exclusive elephant zone for those wild elephants. He alleged that the tribal farmers were unable to get compensation for the crop damage as there was inordinate delay in assessment of the damage by revenue and forest departments. Mr.Varma said that the compensation should be paid immediately as the livelihood of farmers was lost due to elephant menace in the district.