Two electrocuted

Two persons died on the spot after they came in contact with an electric wire while digging a pit with a drilling machine at a cattle shed at Vajrakutam village under Annavaram police station limits in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Annvaram Sub-Inspector B. Shankara Rao said the two workers have been identified as D Venkanna (35) and H. Ramesh (23) belonging to Anantapur district.

The duo had been engaged in drilling work at quarry sites in the East Godavari district, but on Sunday they were drafted for work at the cattle shed..

The bodies were shifted to the government area hospital at Prathipadu, the SI said.