Two elders injured in a clash between TDP and YSRCP groups in East Godavari

KAKINADA:

09 February 2021 12:54 IST

At least two village elders have been injured in a clash between the supporters of the TDP and the YSRCP at Chinna Jaggampeta village under Gollaprolu police limits in East Godavari district on Tuesday morning.

Gollaprolu Sub-Inspector N. Ramalingeswara Rao told The Hindu, “The youths of the Chinna Jaggampeta resorted to clash over wooing the voters while the voters were proceeding to cast their vote. The village elders attempted to control the clash between the two groups. However, two elders have been injured in the clash and received minor injuries”.

“The situation in the village is peaceful and the polling is in progress without any disturbance”, added Mr. Ramalingeswara Rao.

Polling trend: According to an official release issued by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, the above 10% polling was recorded at 10.30 a.m. in the first phase of the polling. The first phase Grama Panchayat polling is being held in Kakinada and Peddapuram Revenue Divisions in the East Godavari district.