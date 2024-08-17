Two Ekalavya School teachers hailing from Haryana drown in stream in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

Two teachers of Ekalavya School at Kotikipenta village of Pachipenta mandal in Vizianagaram district drowned in a stream in Salur constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh on August 16 (Friday). Their bodies were recovered on August 17 (Saturday).

The teachers, Mahesh and Aarathi, hailing from Haryana, joined the school just two weeks ago. With no facilities near the school at Kotikipenta village, they were living in the nearby Guruvinaidupeta village.

Mahesh and Aarathi were returning to Guruvinaidupeta after school on a bike on August 16 (Friday). They needed to cross a stream on the way. The villagers warned them against crossing the causeway on the overflowing stream, but the teachers failed to understand as they could not follow the Telugu language.

Mahesh was driving the bike while Aarathi was riding pillion. Mahesh lost control of the bike owing to the strong water flow and both fell into the stream. Mahesh tried to hold onto a branch of a tree broken due to the heavy rain that lashed the area, but in vain. Both were washed away.

A search was launched for the teachers on August 16 (Friday). Their bodies were found on August 17 (Saturday) 2 km away from the spot where they drowned.

Parvathipuram-Manyam district Collector A. Shyam Prasad asked the officials to send the bodies to the native place of the teachers in Haryana after post-mortem.

The local residents urged the officials to repair the causeway to prevent such incidents.