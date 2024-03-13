ADVERTISEMENT

Two DSPs, two CIs and a constable of ACB suspended on corruption charges

March 13, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two Circle Inspectors (CIs) and a constable working in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of corruption. Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy issued the suspension orders on March 13 (Wednesday). Action was taken based on the inquiry reports on corruption charges, he said.

The suspended officers include DSPs B. Srinivas and P. Sharath Babu, CIs K. Krupanandam and A. Shiva Kumar and constable T. Suresh.

The five officers allegedly resorted to corruption in handling traps and disproportionate assets cases and they were relieved from the ACB a few days ago.

The modus operandi of the suspended DSPs and the CIs were to summon the officers facing corruption charges, compromise with them and relieve them from the cases.

“The accused had colluded with the accused in corruption in APTransco, Registration and Stamps, Road Transport Authority and other departments,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

