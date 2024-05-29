ADVERTISEMENT

Two drown, two others washed away in canal in Bapatla district

Published - May 29, 2024 09:36 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The four were part of an 11-member group from Hyderabad on a vacation trip; they ventured into the canal on their way for a swim.

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons drowned and two others went missing after they ventured into a canal for a swim in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on May 29 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

They were part of a group of 11 people from Hyderabad who are on a summer vacation trip.  

The deceased, whose bodies were retrieved, were identified as D. Sunil Kumar, 42, and his son Anup Raj, 16. A search is on for their relatives, V. Kiran, 30, and B. Nandu, 35, who are missing.

The group visited Ponnur in Guntur district on Sunday and were travelling to Veerannapalem in Parchur mandal of Bapatla district when the incident happened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They halted their vehicle to take a bath in the Yara canal near Bapatla. Anup first slipped into the deep waters of the canal. In a bid to save him, others also got washed away, according to the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US