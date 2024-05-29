Two drown, two others washed away in canal in Bapatla district

Two persons drowned and two others went missing after they ventured into a canal for a swim in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on May 29 (Wednesday).

They were part of a group of 11 people from Hyderabad who are on a summer vacation trip.

The deceased, whose bodies were retrieved, were identified as D. Sunil Kumar, 42, and his son Anup Raj, 16. A search is on for their relatives, V. Kiran, 30, and B. Nandu, 35, who are missing.

The group visited Ponnur in Guntur district on Sunday and were travelling to Veerannapalem in Parchur mandal of Bapatla district when the incident happened.

They halted their vehicle to take a bath in the Yara canal near Bapatla. Anup first slipped into the deep waters of the canal. In a bid to save him, others also got washed away, according to the police.