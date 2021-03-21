Two drown, one missing

ONGOLE

21 March 2021 23:22 IST

Two youth drowned in the Bay of Bengal while another went missing in the sea at Ramapuram, near Chirala, in Prakasam district on Sunday.

A group of five youth from neighbouring Guntur district went to the picturesque beach for a splash. They slowly slipped into the deep sea. Marine police could save two of them. They later retrieved the bodies of two – Usha and Bharat Reddy. Efforts were on to locate the third youth who, police said, might have drowned.

