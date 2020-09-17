Andhra PradeshKADAPA 17 September 2020 05:39 IST
Two drown in Galeru Nagari canal
Updated: 17 September 2020 02:25 IST
A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS Project) canal at Chinnadudyala village of Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district on Wednesday.
The two were identified as Karthik (28) and Kavitha (24), hailing from Nambulapulakunta and Marrikommadinne areas of Ananthapuram district.
The deceased woman’s husband is employed in Kuwait, while Karthik was working as a Village Revenue Assistant.
The two were allegedly in a relationship.
Case registered
Police have registered a case.
Helpline
Those battling with suicidal tendency can contact 100 for counselling.
