Andhra Pradesh

Two drown in Galeru Nagari canal

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS Project) canal at Chinnadudyala village of Muddanur mandal in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Karthik (28) and Kavitha (24), hailing from Nambulapulakunta and Marrikommadinne areas of Ananthapuram district.

The deceased woman’s husband is employed in Kuwait, while Karthik was working as a Village Revenue Assistant.

The two were allegedly in a relationship.

Case registered

Police have registered a case.

Helpline

Those battling with suicidal tendency can contact 100 for counselling.

Comments
