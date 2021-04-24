Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 24 April 2021 22:17 IST
Two drown after boat capsizes in Matsyagedda
Bodies traced by swimmers
Two tribal people drowned when the boat in which they were travelling reportedly capsized in Matsyagedda at Panasa village of Vanugumma panchayat in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as B. Dasu (28) and N. Somu (40), both hailing from Panasa village.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when they were heading towards a village in Odisha from Panasa. The bodies were traced by the swimmers and sent for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.
