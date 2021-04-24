Andhra Pradesh

Two drown after boat capsizes in Matsyagedda

Two tribal people drowned when the boat in which they were travelling reportedly capsized in Matsyagedda at Panasa village of Vanugumma panchayat in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as B. Dasu (28) and N. Somu (40), both hailing from Panasa village.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when they were heading towards a village in Odisha from Panasa. The bodies were traced by the swimmers and sent for post-mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 10:21:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-drown-after-boat-capsizes-in-matsyagedda/article34402726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY