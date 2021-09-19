Andhra Pradesh

Two drivers and cleaner of a private bus arrested, 464 liquor bottles seized

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids on a private travel bus here on Sunday and recovered 464 liquor bottles, which were being transported illegally from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

According to Assistant Enforcement Superintendent (AES), SEB, Srinadhudu, based on credible information, they have intercepted the bus and recovered the liquor. “We have arrested two drivers of the bus and its cleaner, who were allegedly transporting the liquor,” he said. The seized liquor bottles cost about ₹45,000 in Telangana, while the same might be worth over ₹80,000 in the Visakhapatnam region.

The SEB has seized the liquor apart from four mobile phones and registered cases under Section 34(a) of the A.P. Excise Amendment Act, 2020.


