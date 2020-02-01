Andhra Pradesh

Two die when bike hits median

more-in

Two died when the bike on which they were riding hit a median and a pole there on NH-16 at Aganampudi area under Duvvada police station limits here on Friday night. The deceased were identified as G. Vijay (24) and K. Pavan (22), painters and residents of Kondayyavalasa Colony near Aganampudi.

According to reports, the accident occurred when they were going to Anakapalle. Overspeeding is suspected to be the cause. Both of them, who were not wearing helmets, received severe head injuries. While Vijay died on the spot, Pavan died while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives on Saturday after post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 5:39:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-die-when-bike-hits-median/article30712756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY