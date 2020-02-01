Two die when bike hits median

Two died when the bike on which they were riding hit a median and a pole there on NH-16 at Aganampudi area under Duvvada police station limits here on Friday night. The deceased were identified as G. Vijay (24) and K. Pavan (22), painters and residents of Kondayyavalasa Colony near Aganampudi.

According to reports, the accident occurred when they were going to Anakapalle. Overspeeding is suspected to be the cause. Both of them, who were not wearing helmets, received severe head injuries. While Vijay died on the spot, Pavan died while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives on Saturday after post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.