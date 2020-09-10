Two die, two battling for life as lorry runs over them

Two women died and two persons sustained grievous injuries in a road accident involving an overloaded autorickshaw, a stationary van and a speeding container in the city on Thursday afternoon.
The autorickshaw was ferrying reportedly 14 people, all daily wagers, from a village near Rapthadu to Vadiyampeta. It hit a stationary van and fell on its side. Even before the passengers could get out, a container lorry coming in the same direction ran over them.
Two women, identified as Sulochana (32) and Swathi (30), died on the spot. The police rushed four injured persons to the Government General Hospital. Two of the injured were battling for their life, said a police officer.
The daily wagers, all residents of Vadiyampeta, were returning to their villager after working in an agriculture field when the accident occurred. The lorry, after mowing down the labourers, sped away. However, the police intercepted the vehicle about 10 km from the accident spot.
